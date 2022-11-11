Puducherry CM announces two-day holiday for educational institutions amid heavy rain

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced a two-day holiday for all the educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal region in the wake of heavy rainfall on Friday.

The heavy rainfall in the UT has also triggered severe waterlogging here.

According to the Meteorological Department, the depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast as an intense depression by tomorrow (Saturday), due to which these coastal regions (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) are likely to experience heavy rains from for the next three days.

"Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area," the Meteorological Department said adding that the incessant rains in areas like Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam are flooded compelling the motorists to suffer.

Notably, the low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar are also surrounded by rainwater.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has ordered two days of holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for Friday and Saturday (i.e., November 11 to November 12) due to heavy rain.

Similarly in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges have been declared to remain closed today in several districts of Tamil Nadu in view of incessant rainfall in the State.

Amid the alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul and other districts have declared a holiday today.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga district and Dindigul districts only the schools will remain closed.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

The weather forecasting agency said that it is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning.

"Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," it said.

The IMD said Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 11th-14th November," the IMD tweeted.

The weather forecasting agency also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the same period.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor