Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 9 to remain closed amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, all the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 to remain closed in the union territory, the Puducherry government informed on Sunday.

According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry.

Earlier this week, the government imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor