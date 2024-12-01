Puducherry Weather Update: IMD Issues Warning for Extremely Heavy Rainfall Due to Cyclone Fengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry on Sunday as Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coast on Saturday evening. According to the IMD, Puducherry is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, with a "moderate" forecast for December 2. The cyclone made landfall along the Union Territory’s coast at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The IMD also stated that isolated areas over north Tamil Nadu are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on Sunday. Wind speeds along and off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh are expected to reach "70-80 kilometers per hour, gusting to 90 kmph." The wind is expected to continue until the night of November 30 before gradually decreasing.

Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on Saturday night and is expected to move west-southwestward, gradually weakening into a deep depression within the next few hours. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. IST, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

The IMD issued a statement saying, "The Cyclonic Storm Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry, between 2230 hrs IST and 2330 hrs IST yesterday, the 30th of November, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph. It is now centred over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry. It will continue to move west-southwestward slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression within the next 3 hours."

Also Read: Delhi chokes as air quality stays in 'very poor' category for 7th day

The statement further advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors and follow local authorities' instructions to ensure safety. In response to the cyclone, residents of nearby areas have been shifted to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district.