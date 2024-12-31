Pujari Granthi scheme latest lie of Kejriwal: Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Dec 31 Pointing to the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Scheme’, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Tuesday said that AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been announcing new schemes every day despite failure to fulfil past promises.

Yadav pointed to a disclaimer by the Delhi government on Kejriwal’s promise of Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women and free health care for the elderly and said now Kejriwal has announced Rs 18,000 a month for pujaris and granthis to mislead them.

The Delhi Congress chief said that it was shameful that just as Kejriwal announced the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Scheme’ at the AAP office, a protest was launched by the All India Imam Organisation at his residence.

The AAP government has not released funds to the Delhi Waqf Board to pay the salaries of imams and maulvis for the last 17 months, said Yadav.

He said that Kejriwal has been visiting temples to mislead pujaris with his latest promise by hiding the fact that the old age pension has been stopped, the issuing of new ration cards to the poor has been stopped, there is no free water, the polluted Yamuna has become a stinking, filthy sewer and DTC employees have been agitating for their pending wages.

Yadav said that people have become wiser and don’t trust the promises of an imposter like Kejriwal any more, as he has been spreading lies in a bid to get their votes.

He said the ruling AAP and the BJP have been dividing people on religious lines while the Congress treats all religions equally.

Yadav warned that the dangerous vote bank politics of the AAP and the BJP will be a grave threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

Earlier, Yadav welcomed AAP’s joint secretary from the Badli Assembly Sarbjit Singh, 2020 Assembly election star campaigner Farid Shah, former AAP Councillor from Mustafabad Assembly Parveen and Mohd Maroof, 2020 BSP candidate for the MCD election Rajni Suryavanshi and a large number of workers into the Congress.

Yadav said that with the support and cooperation of all those who joined Congress, the party will gain strength and play creative politics to come back to power.

