Pulwama attack anniversary: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to soldiers who laid down lives

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the fourth anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the deadly terror attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. India will always remember his supreme sacrifice," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Forty personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

Seven days later, Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan, destroying a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp and killed a large number of terrorists.

During his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi stopped at the spot of the Pulwama Terror Attack to pay homage to bravehearts of the Pulwama terror attack.

Some leaders of the Congress party have questioned the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes.

"Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated," said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Pulwama incident took place on this day. The country wants to know who was behind this. Where did so much RDX come from, and why they were not taken by air?," Udit Raj, a Congress party leader, tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

