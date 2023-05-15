Pune: 2 girls who drowned in Pune's Khadakwasla Dam declared dead

By ANI | Published: May 15, 2023 02:44 PM 2023-05-15T14:44:54+5:30 2023-05-15T14:45:02+5:30

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : In a tragic incident, as many as two missing girls who drowned in ...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : In a tragic incident, as many as two missing girls who drowned in Pune's Khadakwasla Dam Water were declared dead, informed officials on Monday.

According to Pune Zila parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, "As many as nine girls drowned in Khadakwasla dam in the Donaje area of Pune. While seven girls were rescued. The two girls were found dead."

According to officials, nine girls left for a picnic at the dam on Monday morning. They were overpowered by the strong currents of the river, which caused them to be carried away.

Soon, after the incident came to light a rescue team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Police officials, fire brigade teams, and ambulances were on the spot.

Pune Zila parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said that the recused girls have been sent for medical assistance.

Further details are awaited.

