Pune Police detains boy from Mumbai seen taking drugs in L3 bar's toilet

Mumbai/Pune, June 25 In a major breakthrough, the Pune Police have tracked and picked up from Mumbai one of the two boys allegedly seen savouring drugs in the toilet of the Leisure Leisure Lounge (L3), officials said here on Tuesday.

The two boys, said to be minors, came under the police radar after a viral video showed them ostensibly taking drugs early on Sunday, sitting beside the toilet seat of a washroom in L3 bar, sparking a major political controversy and a public onslaught.

Though police are tightlipped, sources said that the boy will be questioned to ascertain the identity of his friend seen in the video, from where or whom they had procured the purported narcotics, who had organised the rave party in the L3 premises, the other participants that morning, plus other details.

The police are also scanning the L3 CCTV footage which has shown more than four dozen youngsters merrily partying away there after the official closing hours of the establishment in a posh vicinity, early on Sunday morning, and one rich brat had reportedly blown up around Rs 85,000 on his food & beverages.

So far, the blood samples of at least three youths have been collected for analysis and the police plan to take action against all those present in L3 that morning.

Another eight persons have been arrested and shunted to police custody till June 29, besides four police personnel have been suspended pending a probe in connection with the case.

Embarrassed by the developments, the ruling MahaYuti Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took serious cognizance and ordered stringent action against all bars-restaurants-pubs flouting the rules, and even to run bulldozers over any such illegal establishments that are detected in Pune.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders like Nana Patole, Ravindra Dhangekar, Jayant Patil, Sanjay Raut, Sushma Andhare besides others have sharply targeted the government for the collapse of law-and-order in the state and demanded the resignation of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

