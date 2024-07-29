Pune schoolboy jumps off 14th floor to complete Blue Whale game

Pune, July 29 In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old schoolboy in Pimpri-Chinchwad jumped off his 14th floor home ostensibly to complete a task in the notorious Blue Whale online game, the police said here on Monday.

The boy, living in the posh Runwal Gate Society, was identified as Arya Shreerao, studying in a reputed school nearby. The incident has shaken parents and youngsters alike in the twin city.

According to an official of Ravet Police Station, the incident occurred on the night of July 25-26 and an accidental death report has been registered, while further investigations are underway.

Described as a shy but intelligent student studying in Class 10, the boy's father works abroad while the mother learnt of Arya's death in their housing society WhatsApp group later that morning.

Police said that the boy had even sketched his intentions on a sheet of paper - to complete the game by ending his life - after remaining locked in his room for several hours that night, even as the mother was in the next room.

He became addicted to the game around six months ago, and at times he would lock himself in his room for two-three days completing the so-called tasks demanded from the gamesters.

At that time, another unidentified boy was reportedly playing the game with him and is suspected to have made the demand to complete the final demand on Arya, which the police are now probing.

Incidentally, there have been vociferous protests at the easy availability of 'killer games' Blue Whale to youngsters with online campaigns seeking to block/ban them as they have caused the deaths of several people in India in the past few years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor