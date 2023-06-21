Pune vet kills wife, throws 2 children into well, then dies by suicide: Police

Pune (Maharastra) [India], June 21 : A 42-year-old veterinary doctor allegedly killed his wife, threw his two children in a well and then died by suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place in Varwand village of Daund tehsil and the veterinary doctor has been identified as Dr Atul Divekar.

According to police, Divekar first strangled his wife to death at his home and then threw his son and daughter, identified as Advait and Vedanti, into a well. Later, he returned home and died by suicide.

He was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday, the police said.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot where the couple's bodies were found hanging.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The suicide note, purportedly left behind by Atul stated that his wife's 'torture' was the reason behind his extreme actions, said police.

"We are further looking into the case," the police added further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor