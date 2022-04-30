Punjab: 3 top police officials transferred after clashes in Patiala

Three top police officers in Punjab's Patiala district were transferred on Saturday, a day after clashes broke out between two groups outside the Kali Mata temple here after which an 11-hour long curfew was imposed and mobile internet services temporarily suspended in the city.

Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann in an order directed the transfer with immediate effect of Nanak Singh and Rakesh Agrawal, who were posted as Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police and Patiala Inspector General of Police. SP (superintendent of police) of Patiala city Harpal Singh was also been transferred.

Transferred IPS office Rakesh Agrawal told ANI, "This is a government (transfer) order. We are here in Patiala to maintain law and order."

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik has been appointed as new SSP Patiala and Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala.

Tension had gripped Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple yesterday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen were injured. Heavy police presence has been deployed at the site of the clashes and on Friday authorities imposed a curfew that ended at 6 am today.

This morning the home affairs and justice department of the Punjab government issued an order to temporarily suspended mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 6 pm in the city.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh told reporters today that the police and administration will share factual information and no misinformation should be believed in the said incident.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor