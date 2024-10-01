Punjab: AAP, Congress Workers Clash During Nomination Filing for Panchayat Elections in Ferozepur; Several Injured (Watch Video)

A violent clash broke out on Tuesday between supporters of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Zira, located in Punjab's Ferozepur district, as candidates from both parties attempted to file nominations for the upcoming sarpanch elections.

VIDEO | Punjab: Clashes broke out between AAP and Congress workers during filing of nominations for Panchayat election in Ferozepur earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/GcPIEdZwGZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2024

The altercation occurred in the afternoon near Jeevan World School, where both AAP and Congress candidates from 107 villages in the Zira constituency had gathered to file their papers.

Ferozpur SP Ravnish Chaudhary said, "The nomination filing process for Panchayat elections began on October 1. Over 200 people had assembled at a government school when two groups—one led by the local AAP MLA and his supporters, and the other by an ex-MLA and his supporters—arrived at the spot and a fight broke out between them."

VIDEO | "The nomination filing process for Panchayat elections began on October 1. Here, over 200 people assembled at a government school...Two groups, one of the local AAP MLA and his supporters and ex-MLA and his supporters arrived at the spot and a fight broke out between… pic.twitter.com/nXwcPtk2TZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2024

Police were quickly deployed to the area and brought the situation under control. Several individuals sustained injuries in the clash, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed. However, media reports indicate that former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and two of his supporters were injured.

Local authorities remain on high alert to prevent further incidents.