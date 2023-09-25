Punjab all set to host Northern Zonal Council meeting

Amritsar, Sep 25 Punjab is all set to host the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) in this holy city on Tuesday, an official said on Monday, adding the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has made elaborate arrangements for the programme.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan likely to participate in it along with the Administrator of Chandigarh and Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi.

Brain storming sessions will be held on the issues pertaining to these states during the meeting.

The state led by the Chief Minister has already made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of meeting.

The Chief Minister had already held several rounds of meeting with senior officers of the state to review the arrangements.

He had underscored the need for making this event a huge success by according warm welcome to the dignitaries.

Mann directed the officers to showcase the rich cultural legacy of the state to the visiting dignitaries, besides ensuring warm hospitality to them during their stay.

Apart from assuring their cozy stay in the state, the guests will be given a glimpse of the rich Punjabi culture.

Senior state officials have been assigned duty for organising the meeting smoothly.

Also, foolproof security arrangements have also been made ahead of the meeting.

