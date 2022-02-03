Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law of providing 75 per cent quota for locals in private jobs.

The stay was granted by a bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain after a petition was filed by an industry association in Faridabad and other associations in Haryana.

Earlier, the Haryana Government had in November said that the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be implemented in the state from January 15, 2022.

