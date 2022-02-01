Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Jagmohan Kang and his two sons joins AAP

Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joined AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls. Along with him his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang also joined AAP.

Days before Kang has said he will contest the elections independently from Kharar after being denied the ticket from Congress. He also slammed Punjab CM Channi for not giving ticket to his son and said " CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two."

On Thursday he also alleged that his son Yadvinder Singh Kang would contest as an Independent if the party did not reconsider its decision on giving Kharar ticket to him.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha welcomed Kang and his sons in the party and said "Disenchanted with Punjab Congress- Jagmohan Singh Kang Saab, 3 time cabinet minister and MLA joins AAP alongwith his sons & Youth Congress leaders Yadavindra & Amrinder. @ArvindKejriwal ji enrolls them into the party. AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day."

Disenchanted with Punjab Congress- Jagmohan Singh Kang Saab, 3 time cabinet minister and MLA joins AAP alongwith his sons & Youth Congress leaders Yadavindra & Amrinder. @ArvindKejriwal ji enrolls them into the party. AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day pic.twitter.com/MkTXPO9lRc — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



