Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Paid holiday for everyone in Punjab on 20th Feb ahead of polling day

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab state, the state government has declared the paid holidays on the polling day. The paid holiday will be given to business, trade, industrial, and any other establishment situated in the state of Punjab so that every person can cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

The BJP, Sanyukt, and Punjab Lok Congress have formed an alliance for the elections but is still yet to reveal the CM face for state polls. While on the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party has declared Bhagwant Mann as the CM face for Punjab and Congress again declared Channi as CM face for the party over Navjot Singh Sidhu. The parties have also released its manifestos for the elections and also made several promises specially for farmers in the state.