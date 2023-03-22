Punjab assembly passes resolution to name Ludhiana airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh

Chandigarh [India], March 22 : The Punjab Vidhan Sabha, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday unmously passed a resolution to request the Government of India (GOI) to name the upcoming International Airport at Indian Air force Station Halwara, Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister today during the session of the Punjab Assembly.

The Chief Minister said, "This will be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr who laid down his life at the altar of the motherland. This young martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly."

Bhagwant Mann said that the great martyr played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism adding that as an active leader of the Ghadar party, he worked untiringly for attaining freedom first abroad and then within the country.

"Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali International Airport has already been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh adding that naming of Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the martyr."

He further said that naming the airports, universities, and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy. He said that naming these institutions after great national leaders can inspire our youth for selfless service to the country.

Batting for conferring the Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, and other legendary martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle, he said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these legendary martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award.

"These great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches," he said.

He bemoaned that unfortunately this award has not been bestowed to these leaders even after the passing of more than 75 years of independence.

Training his guns against the Congress leaders for boycotting the session when this important resolution is being passed, the Chief Minister said that this is grave disrespect towards these iconic leaders.

He said that the awardees for this coveted award are selected by a high-level committee led by the Prime Minister of the country. However, Bhagwant Mann quipped that ironically two past Prime Ministers from the Congress party had recommended their own names for this prestigious award.

He also announced a holiday to mark the death anniversary of the legendary martyr. He said that the necessary formalities regarding this will be completed by the state government in the coming days.

Bhagwant Mann also profusely thanked the MLAs of the opposition including Manpreet Singh Ayaali, Ashw Sharma, and Nachattar Pal for taking part in a healthy debate on the issue and supporting the state government on the bill.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that the state government will soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara airport and domestic flights will commence from it by May end or June.

He said that this work is already going on in full swing and will be accomplished at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over an area of 161 acres.

"This project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money, and energy for the commuters adding that it will facilitate the entrepreneurs from Ludhiana thereby giving impetus to the socio-economic growth of the state."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor