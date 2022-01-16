Punjab Assembly polls: Valuables worth Rs 40.31 cr seized since model code of conduct came into force

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Punjab for the Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 40.31 crores in violation of the code till January 14, 2022, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S Karuna Raju, on Saturday.

Giving details in this regard, Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81 lakh. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 38.93 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 14 lakhs, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1064 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides this, 2222 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 894 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

He also informed that from a security point of view preventive measures had been taken against 118 persons. He informed that as many as 2064 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 239 cases are under process. As many as 3692 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

The MCC teams have also removed as many as 53610 defacements of public properties, while 14911 on private properties.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said till date 323102 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state, whereas 20 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

He also informed that 84.3 per cent of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 49.9 per cent staff are fully vaccinated.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

