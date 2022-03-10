Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Deeply grateful to the people of Jalandhar Cantt for reposing faith in me: Pargat Singh

Punjab Minister Pargat Singh while thanking voters said, "Deeply grateful to the people of Jalandhar Cantt for reposing faith in me; third time in a row. I reiterate Jalandhar Cantt is my home and you all are my family. I congratulate AAP and their elected CM Bhagwant Mann for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people".

Pargat Singh is a hockey player turned politician in India and belongs to the Indian National Congress in Punjab. He is a former Indian hockey player and his playing position was of full back. He was considered one of the world's best defenders erstwhile.

Meanwhile in Punjab Aam Aadmi is leading will full majority. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann also won from the Dhuri constituency. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the people of Punjab ahead of election results, said "In the last 75 years, these parties & leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system."

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine. With these results, people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt', he added.