Punjab Assembly Results 2022: I accept the verdict of the people with all humility: Amarinder Singh

Capt Amarinder Singh after losing in the elections said, "I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

In Punjab AAP defeated everyone. AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri constituency. Bhagwant Mann addresses the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday has banned celebrations and rallies on victory during the counting of votes and declaration of results. In a statement, the poll panel said following the Covid-19 protocol it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."



