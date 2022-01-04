Punjab: Bathinda jail warden booked for possession of heroin
By ANI | Published: January 4, 2022 10:01 AM2022-01-04T10:01:27+5:302022-01-04T10:10:13+5:30
A warden of Bathinda Central Jail has been booked and arrested on the charge of possession of 15 grams of heroin, police informed on Tuesday.
The police reckon that the warden was supplying heroin to the jail inmates.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor