Punjab: Bomb found in parking area near Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 21 : A hand grenade was found at a car parking construction near Gurudwara, police informed on Friday.

A bomb refusal team rushed to the spot to defuse the bomb, the police informed further.

The assistant sub inspector of Punjab Police, Karnail Singh, told , "The hand grenade was found wedged between sandbags outside the gate. We reached out immediately as soon as we were informed, a bomb disposal team has been called to diffuse it."

A local, who was at the spot, informed that the bomb was found when a Local was sweeping a street nearby.

"A young man parked his handcart and was sweeping the street when he accidentally came upon this object. He took the object to a fellow sevadar (servitor), who told him it was a grenade. Gurudwara sevadars immediately informed the police station," a local said.

Further details are awaited.

