Punjab: Brave Women Confront Robber Attempting to Snatch Bag While Riding Bike in Ludhiana (Watch Video)

Punjab: Video of robbers attempting to rob two women late night has gone viral on social media. This incident occurred On Friday, December 12, 2025 evening, around 6:30 in Punjab's Ludhiana. This has created concern among locals about their safety. Footage shows two woman on scooter and parallelly two men comes and tries to rob crossbody bag.

CCTV captured the incident in which women are seen confronting the robbers, who were armed with sharp objects, and saving their valuables. Man riding pillion leaned in and tried to snatch the woman driver's bag. Woman lost balance and got off the scooter but managed to save her bag. A robber attempted to snatch the bag, but the strap detached on one side, foiling the attempt. A pillion rider then brandished a curved sword, threatening the women. The driver quickly abandoned the scooter and fled, while the other woman defended herself.

Failed robbery attempt in Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar: Two armed robbers on bike tried to snatch from women on scooter, but fled after brave resistance. Incident caught on CCTV! 🚨

The bikers then fled the scene; the entire incident lasted less than a minute.Police are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and are seeking public assistance. Although no formal complaint has been filed, the police are investigating the incident.