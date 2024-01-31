Punjab: BSF arrests 4 smugglers near Pak border; seizes narcotics, arms & ammunition

Chandigarh, Jan 31 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that its troops have apprehended four Indian smugglers in Punjab and seized a significant quantity of narcotics as well as arms and ammunition in an intelligence-based operation along the international boundary with Pakistan.

The operation unfolded following painstakingly developed intelligence for more than a week, the BSF said in a statement.

Reconnaissance of the probable dropping spot was also done. After thorough assessment and planning, operational teams of BSF laid an ambush in the suspected area on the evening of January 29.

Around 11.30 p.m., the ambush party heard the suspected sound of a drone and observed three individuals moving towards a packet that was just dropped. Subsequently, three smugglers were swiftly apprehended, and a pistol and magazine with four rounds were found on them, it added.

The leader confessed to multiple drone sorties planned in collusion with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The arrest of smugglers led to the revelation of their other two associates who are absconding, and consistent efforts are being made to nab them as well, said the BSF.

The operation continued that had multiple successful drone sorties.

The operation further revealed a video call exchange between Indian smuggler and Pakistani smuggler named Rana, his brother, and another associate Saha, which indicated the smuggling of narcotics through drones.

In the video call, Pak smuggler Rana instructed the Indian smuggler about handing over part of the consignment to a hinterland courier leading to the apprehension of one more courier and the seizure of additional narcotics and drug money.

The BSF will also pursue a strong case for an Interpol notice, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), against Pakistani smuggler Rana, his brother, and Saha (the kingpins).

In total, the operation led to the apprehension of four smugglers, seizure of nine packets of heroin, one packet of ICE (methamphetamine) both weighing 5.900 kg approximately, including packing material, one pistol, four rounds, Indian currency Rs 70,140, and one scooter.

