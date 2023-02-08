Punjab: BSF detects drone intruding into Indian territory from Pak side
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-02-08T12:39:40+5:30 2023-02-08T18:10:02+5:30
Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday deployed along International Border in Amritsar, Punjab, detected a drone intruding into Indian territory from the Pakistan side.
BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures.
As a result, the rogue drone, returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB.
( With inputs from ANI )
