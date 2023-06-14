Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 14 : A Pakistani drone was recovered in a joint search operation launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) with Punjab Police on Wednesday at the outskirts of Dal village in Tarn Taran district.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

"On June 14 2023 during morning hours, a Joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Village-Dal, District Tarn-Taran. During the search at about 9 am, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village-Dal, District-Tarn Taran. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series," an official statement said.

Earlier in a similar incident, Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday carried out joint operations at two places in Punjab with the help of state police.

In a joint search operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

"During the search, a drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry payload, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series," BSF said in a statement.

