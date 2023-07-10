Punjab: Chief Secretary chairs high level meeting to take stock of situation amid continuous rain

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10 : To take stock of the situation due to continuous heavy rains across the state and in hilly places and to speed up the relief work in the state, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma chaired a high-level meeting on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all the districts through video conferencing. In the meeting, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A. Venu Prasad, D.G.P. Gaurav Yadav, and Representatives of the Army and NDRF were also present, said a press release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

"Chief Secretary Verma said that following the instructions given by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to monitor the situation in the state and deal with the possible threat of floods, the civil and police administrations of the districts have been promptly deployed in the field, including the DCs, SSPs, SDMs, Tehsildars, BDPOs, Patwari, and field officers of respective departments. He said that field officers should maintain constant contact with public representatives and common people. He said that there is no dearth of funds to deal with the current situation, and Rs 33.50 Crore has been released immediately from the disaster relief fund of the state," the press release said.

"In the meeting, the Water Resources Department gave information about the state of reservoirs across the state. The water level in Bhakra Dam is 1614.89 feet, while the capacity is 1680 feet. Similarly, the water level in Pong Dam is 1350.63 feet, while the capacity is 1390 feet. The water level in Ranjit Sagar Dam is 1706.26 feet, while the capacity is 1731.99 feet," the press release added.

Anurag Verma said that human lives are the most precious, and saving them is the top priority. He said that priority should be given to the safe evacuation of people from low-water areas and flood-prone areas, and people should also be made aware. Similarly, the Food and Civil Supplies Department was asked to prepare food packets if needed. Necessary government funds should be used in coordination with religious and social organisations for this work.

He asked the Power and Telecom Department to ensure uninterrupted continuity of its services. The water supply department should also ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people. The health department should be prepared to fight waterborne diseases.

"On this occasion, the Chief Secretary asked for the immediate release of funds for chlorine tablets. The animal husbandry department was asked to make advance arrangements to protect livestock from diseases. The Rural Development, Panchayat, and Local Government Departments, with their representatives, were asked to be ready to help the people in cities and villages," it said.

"The Chief Secretary took stock of the field situation, and the Deputy Commissioners of SAS Nagar, Patiala, Rupnagar, and Sangrur said that the situation is serious in some places in their districts, but the administration is working promptly. The Chief Secretary told all the districts that the assistance required should be brought to his attention. On this occasion, the NDRF Commandant said that 14 NDRF teams were deployed in Punjab. In Rupnagar, four teams are now deployed, on the request of the Deputy Commissioner. Instructions were also given to deploy another team," it added.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary spoke to the Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations and reviewed the status of the corporation cities. He said that it should be ensured that necessary services are provided to the residents of the cities.

The districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Moga where the situation is still under full control have been asked to monitor the situation by making advance arrangements as the water level in the rivers is rising due to rains in the hilly areas. Similarly, given the current situation, continuous communication is being maintained with the Army.

