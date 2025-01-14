Punjab CM announces centre named after acclaimed writer Surjit Patar

Amritsar, Jan 14 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to set up a state-of-the-art Surjit Patar Centre for Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Guru Nanak Dev University here.

Chairing a function to pay homage to the eminent writer here, the Chief Minister said this centre would be equipped with ultramodern technology. He assured support and cooperation to the university for this noble cause.

CM Mann also announced to institutionalise an award in memory of the writer which will be given to budding writers to encourage them.

Paying tributes to writer Patar, the Chief Minister said the passing away of this great son of the soil was a huge and irreparable loss for Punjabi literature.

He said Patar was one of the greatest writers of Punjabi literature and he had a strong personal bond with the late writer, who appreciated him a lot.

CM Mann recalled the enormous contribution of Patar towards the promotion of the Punjabi language, literature and culture, which would always be acknowledged by one and all.

The Chief Minister said Patar was one of the most celebrated Punjabi writers who had a deep impact on the psyche of every Punjabi, adding: "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that if English had legendary writer Keats then Punjabi language has Dr Surjit Patar".

He described Patar as a "great writer" who made an outstanding contribution to cementing the bond of communal harmony and brotherhood in society through his pen.

Recalling the literary services of the writer, CM Mann said he was an imminent Punjabi litterateur who would ever inspire budding writers through his prolific writings.

The Chief Minister said the government has allocated more than Rs 350 crore to Punjabi University in Patiala to bring it out of the financial crunch.

CM Mann said it was imperative to ensure that the teaching staff could focus duly on educating the youth and promoting the Punjabi language.

