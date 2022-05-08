Punjab CM announces ex-gratia, govt job for kin of Subedar who died in Arunchal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore besides a government job to kin of the bereaved family of Subedar Hardeep Singh, who laid down his life on last Friday, in the service of nation along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Extending his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave JCO, the Chief Minister said that Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend country's unity and his sacrifice would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab (Patiala) hailed from village Baranda in Garhdiwala tehsil of Hoshiarpur district. He was married and is survived by his wife, Ravinder Kaur, a daughter and a son.

( With inputs from ANI )

