Punjab CM announces to set up Bhagat Kabir Dham

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), June 22 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to set up Bhagat Kabir Dham to conduct extensive research on the life and philosophy of the doyen of the Bhakti movement.

Addressing the gathering during the state-level function to mark 626th Parkash Utsav of Bhagat Kabir here, the Chief Minister said the 15th century mystic poet and saint Bhagat Kabir had shown a way of life to the people, adding this 'dham' would act as a pivotal for research on his life.

He said the life and philosophy of the great mystic poet has always inspired people towards rightful living, adding that people should follow in the footsteps of Bhagat Kabir for carving out a progressive, prosperous and harmonious society.

Mann said the need of hour is that unity, communal brotherhood and peace should be maintained by all means by following the ideals of Bhagat Kabir.

Mann said the government is making concerted efforts for rejuvenating the health and education system in the state.

He said till now sending his child to a government school was the compulsion of the common man but within six months it will be his wish to do so as the education system is being revamped.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the Schools of Eminence have been set up across the state to impart quality education to students.

