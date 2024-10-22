Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Approves Prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Ahead of by-elections on four seats in Punjab on November 14, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a big decision. The Mann government has given permission to prosecute Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015 sacrilege cases, just three days after the Supreme Court revived the trial against him.

The apex court on Friday cleared the way for the trial of the 2015 sacrilege cases involving the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanathan vacated the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial and directed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to submit a response.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approved the prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 sacrilege cases. — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

The Supreme Court acted on a plea from the Punjab government and will hear the case again in four weeks. Advocate Gurminder Singh requested a stay on the high court order, which had halted the trial in three cases registered at Bajakhana Police Station in Faridkot, Punjab. Recognising the need for scrutiny, the apex court issued a notice to Ram Rahim.