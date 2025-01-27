Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condemns Attempt to Vandalise B R Ambedkar’s Statue in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the attempted vandalism of a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, vowing that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. The incident occurred on Sunday, when police apprehended a man from Moga district who allegedly tried to damage the statue located at the Town Hall on Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested the accused after registering an FIR.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਹੈਰੀਟੇਜ ਸਟ੍ਰੀਟ ਵਿਖੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਭੀਮ ਰਾਓ ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੂਰਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਨ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਨਿੰਦਣਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਲਈ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਜਾਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇ, ਉਸਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਤੋਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸਜ਼ਾ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਤੋੜਣ ਦੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 27, 2025

The incident is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven. "Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab," Mann said in a post X.

The Chief Minister further stated, "Instructions have been given to the administration to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against those responsible."

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the man climbing the statue using a long steel ladder while carrying a hammer.

Opposition leaders have strongly condemned the act, with some suggesting the possibility of a "deep-rooted" conspiracy that warrants a detailed investigation. Punjab Congress chief and party MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring echoed these concerns, stating that there could be a larger conspiracy behind the incident.