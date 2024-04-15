Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set for Bhavnagar, Bharuch campaign tour for AAP on April 16-17

Gandhinagar, April 15 Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, is scheduled to visit Gujarat for a two-day campaign blitz on April 16 and 17, throwing his support behind the AAP candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This move comes as the AAP and Congress navigate a recent seat-sharing agreement within the INDIA bloc.

On his first day, CM Mann will campaign in Bhavnagar in support of candidate Umesh Makwana. The following day, he will rally in Bharuch for Chaitar Vasava.

Both constituencies are critical for the AAP’s ambitions in Gujarat, where the party wants to expand its footprint.

Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a three-way contest among members of the Vasava clan.

Veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava has thrown his hat into the ring, announcing that his younger son, Dilip Vasava, will contest the forthcoming General Election from the Bharuch seat, representing the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

Here, the BJP has fielded its current MP, Mansukh Vasava, aiming to retain its stronghold.

The Opposition's response comes with the AAP nominating Chaitar Vasava, an MLA from Dediapada, representing the INDIA bloc, thus intensifying the competition.

So, in Bharuch, it is Vasava vs Vasava vs Vasava. This is a rare constituency in which the BJP, Congress, AAP and BAP are all interested.

In most constituencies of Gujarat, the battle is between the BJP and the Congress, as other parties have yet to nominate their candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor