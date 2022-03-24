Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mann will also call on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the meeting.

Notably, this is Mann's maiden visit to Delhi as Punjab's Chief Minister.

Mann took the oath of office and secrecy at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," PM Modi had tweeted.

Among Bhagwant Mann's key announcements as the Chief Minister is the launch of anti-corruption action helpline number-- 9501200200.

In the recently-concluded Punjab elections, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, pushing the Congress party to distant second at 18 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

