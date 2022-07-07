Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding pic surfaces online
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 12:13 PM2022-07-07T12:13:58+5:302022-07-07T12:16:21+5:30
The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur has begun in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. The picture from their ceremony has surfaced online.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha & others are in attendance in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM in Chandigarh.
Punjab Chief Minister is getting married for the second time, 6 years after his divorce. The Punjab CM is getting married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur. She has done MBBS.
The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur begin in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/Fw1zYNH4V5— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022