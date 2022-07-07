Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding pic surfaces online

The wedding proceedings of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur has begun in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. The picture from their ceremony has surfaced online.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha & others are in attendance in the wedding celebrations of Punjab CM in Chandigarh.



Punjab Chief Minister is getting married for the second time, 6 years after his divorce. The Punjab CM is getting married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur. She has done MBBS.