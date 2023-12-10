Punjab CM Mann's daughter accuses father of neglect, Akali Dal offers to adopt

Seerat Kaur Mann, daughter of Punjab Chief Minister CM Bhagwant Mann, has accused him of neglecting his family. In a purported video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Seerat is heard saying that she is the daughter of CM Bhagwant Mann but she will refer to him as CM Maan as he has long lost the right to be called 'Papa' by her.

There is no political motive behind me making this video. I just want my story to come out. Whatever people have heard about us has been said by CM Mann himself," she said.Emphasizing that the motive behind the video is personal rather than political, Seerat said she and her mother had kept silent for a long but their silence should not be taken as their weakness. "I feel that our silence has been taken as our weakness. He does not know that he is sitting in a high position currently because of our silence," Seerat added.

In the video, Seerat claimed that Mann's wife, Dr Gurkirat, is expecting their third child, a fact she learned from others rather than her father. Expressing disappointment at the lack of communication, she questioned Mann's decision to expand the family while allegedly neglecting his existing children.After the video went viral, Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia held a press conference and raised questions about Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and also played the video of Seerat Kaur during the press conference.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also shared the video on his X handle and asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to speak on the allegations. "The allegations made by Bhagwant Mann's daughter against Bhagwant Mann are very serious. Be it Bhagwant Mann's stopping his son from entering the CM House or going to Gurudwara and Assembly under the influence of alcohol or doing bad things with his wife after drinking alcohol. Arvind Kejriwal Will you speak on these allegations or will you silently keep eating money in the sand with Bhagwant Mann?" Bagga tweeted