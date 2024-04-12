Punjab CM to meet Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15: Prison sources

New Delhi, April 12 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15, prison sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken on Friday at an advance security liaison meeting, which started at around 11 a.m. and continued till late afternoon involving the Additional DGP, Punjab, Delhi Police, and Tihar administration officials.

The sources said the Punjab CM will meet Kejriwal -- who is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the excise policy case -- in the prison between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on April 15.

“No special arrangement has been made for the meeting, which will be held as per the jail manual. Today’s meeting was held to discuss the security arrangements to be made for the Punjab CM,” said a source, adding that this is a mandatory practice as per the jail manual before any CM visits the prison to meet an inmate.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2.

As per sources, Kejriwal has provided a list of six individuals, including Bhagwant Mann, whom he intends to meet in prison.

