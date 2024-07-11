Punjab Congress chief seeks CM's explanation on gangster Bishnoi's interview

Chandigarh, July 11 Congress' Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said with the state police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirming that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's infamous interview in 2023 was conducted within the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must provide an explanation.

"The SIT of the Punjab Police has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the viral interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2023 was indeed conducted within Punjab, as we have been asserting since the interview aired. However, both the Punjab Police and the AAP government repeatedly denied this, insisting the interview had not taken place within the state."

"Not only was the interview conducted in Punjab, but it was also held within the confines of a Punjab jail. This exposes the influence that a criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi has over the administration and the government, enabling him to orchestrate such activities. It is profoundly shameful to witness such power in the hands of criminals.” Warring said in a statement.

"It’s disheartening that a respected officer like DGP Gaurav Yadav was swayed by the government to claim the interview did not occur in Punjab. I have raised this issue multiple times and will continue to do so. How could such an interview take place within a Punjab jail? I now demand an explanation from the Chief Minister, who previously dismissed our allegations and confidently asserted that such an interview from within a Punjab Police jail was impossible," he added.

"How can justice be served for Sidhu Moosewala and his family when the Punjab government appears to be in collusion with a criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi? Bishnoi seems to enjoy immunity, receiving preferential treatment even within prison walls. This raises serious concerns about the administration's integrity," the state Congress chief added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor