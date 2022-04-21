Punjab Congress demands immediate cancellation of FIR against Alka Lamba, Kumar Vishwas

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Wednesday demanded immediate cancellation of the FIR registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas, stating that it has only been registered to settle the personal agenda as they have been critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a letter to Punjab Police DGP VK Bhawra, Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "We on behalf of the people of Punjab in general and the Congress party in particular request you to immediately order the cancellation of FIR against senior Congress leader Alka Lamba and renowned poet of the country Dr Kumar Vishwas."

"The content of the FIR, based on the complaint of someone whose identity is still not known to anyone, makes it obvious that it has only been registered to settle a personal score with these people as they have been critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," the letter reads.

Bajwa said that Punjab Police have no jurisdiction to register an FIR because on which the FIR is based, were allegedly made in Delhi against a person who is also based in Delhi.

"Holding such a senior and responsible position you are well aware that the alleged statements, on which the FIR is based, were allegedly made in Delhi against a person who is also based in Delhi. While no criminal offence is made from the purported statements, even if these did, the Ropar/Punjab Police have no jurisdiction to register an FIR," he said.

The Congress leader further said that this is not just a misuse of power and authority, but total abuse of power.

"Needless to add, this FIR will not stand any legal security with the likelihood of the concerned police officers getting censured for their action aimed at pleasing their political bosses remotely based in Delhi," he added.

"We are here to demand the cancellation of the FIR and action against the officers who went into overdrive to register an FIR where there could be none," the letter further reads.

The Congress party believes in democratic and constitutional principles and will not let at any cost Punjab getting turned into a Police State and will not let the voice of people being gagged.

"We will adopt all legal and constitutional means to get this unlawful FIR cancelled. We hope you are able to see the reason and order immediate cancellation of the FIR," he added.

The Punjab Police summoned Congress leader Alka Lamba to appear before the special investigation team at Sadar Rupnagar police station on April 26 in connection with her alleged derogatory statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Punjab Assembly polls.

Punjab Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for 'inflammatory statements' against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the February 20 state assembly elections.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab, and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

