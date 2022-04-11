Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked

The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday.

The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz."

( With inputs from ANI )

