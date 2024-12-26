Punjab Crime: Bathinda Man Arrested for Posing as Fake MLA and Threatening Police Officer

In a unique case of fraud, a man in Bathinda posed as a fake MLA and threatened a police station officer after his associates were not released. The incident came to light when the officer became suspicious and contacted the real MLA for verification.

The accused, Harvinder Singh, a resident of Kote, Baba Jeevan Singh Dan Singh Wala, had called himself Master Jagsir Singh, the MLA of Bhuchcho Halka. Singh made the call to Sub-Inspector Mohandeep Singh Bangi of the Goniana police post on December 23, claiming that the MLA would speak to him and threatening the officer over the release of three youths arrested for robbery on December 19.

When Singh’s threat raised suspicion, Sub-Inspector Bangi investigated and learned that the real MLA, Master Jagsir Singh, was out of town and had not made such a call. Further confirmation from the real MLA confirmed that no such communication had occurred. This led to the arrest of Harvinder Singh, who was charged with impersonating an MLA and threatening a police officer. A case was registered against him at the Nehianwala police station.