Punjab developing nature trail in foothills of Shivaliks

Chandigarh, May 7 To promote nature-based activities in the foothills of Shivaliks, the Punjab government is developing a nature trail with provision of makeshift accommodations along the reservoir of Chohal dam on the suburbs of Hoshiarpur city, officials said on Saturday.

The ecotourism project with an outlay of Rs 4 crore would include a nature trail, adventure and water sports, apart from setting up five tented accommodations.

Also, the local rest house would be renovated.

Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday visited the spot to take stock of the upcoming Chohal nature awareness camp at Hoshiarpur, some 130 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

Ecotourism has the capability to play a leading role in bolstering the economy of the state as well as creating awareness of biodiversity conservation and environment, said Kataruchak.

The Minister the nature camp is the dream project of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It would prove to be a centre of attraction for the tourists.

The minister also visited the Thana dam.

Officials said the nature camp would be equipped with various activities for visitors comprising nature walk in the forest, boating, exposure to flora and fauna, besides rural lifestyle.

Special educational visits for school children would be organised to bring them closer to nature, an official added.

