Punjab farmers yet to get relief for crop loss in floods: BJP

Chandigarh, Nov 17 Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, drawing attention to the severe negligence faced by flood-hit farmers of Sahnewal in Ludhiana district, who have still not received their promised compensation.

Baliawal highlighted that villages such as Sasarali, Boothgarh Banjara and Sasarali Colony suffered massive destruction during the recent floods caused by the overflowing Sutlej river.

Farmers lost not only their standing crops but also large stretches of agricultural land that were washed away, he said.

In the letter, Baliawal reminded the Chief Minister of his September 12 announcement assuring that all flood-affected families would receive compensation before Diwali.

“However, even after more than a month has passed since Diwali, the majority of the victims continue to wait,” he said.

Baliawal said 77 farmer families in Sahnewal town have not received a single rupee of compensation so far. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for turning the compensation drive into a “photo-op exercise”, while genuine victims continue to face hardship and uncertainty.

“The government made loud announcements, but on the ground, the farmers have received nothing. Their tragedy has been met with false promises and no real relief,” Baliawal said.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene immediately and ensure that compensation is credited to the bank accounts of all pending beneficiaries without further delay.

Baliawal has also submitted the complete list of 77 affected farmer families along with his letter to the Chief Minister for urgent action.

“The suffering of these farmers is real and deep. They deserve justice, not delays,” Baliawal added.

The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, last month gave a nod for enhancing the compensation for crop loss to farmers up to Rs 20,000 per acre.

The relief amount was increased to Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss of 26-75 per cent, Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss of 76-100 per cent, and Rs 40,000 per unit for partially damaged houses from the existing Rs 6,500.

