Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Banquet Hall in Hoshiarpur (Watch Video)

Hoshiarpur, Punjab (November 5, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Garhshankar in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday. A video shared by PTI shows the intense flames and smoke engulfing the structure.

Watch video here:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a banquet hall in Garh Shankar in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hw6SO9yJ16 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2024

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but initial investigations suggest a possible electrical short circuit.

Further details are awaited.