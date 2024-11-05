Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Banquet Hall in Hoshiarpur (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 5, 2024 03:48 PM2024-11-05T15:48:19+5:302024-11-05T15:49:01+5:30
Hoshiarpur, Punjab (November 5, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Garhshankar in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday. A video shared by PTI shows the intense flames and smoke engulfing the structure.
Watch video here:
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a banquet hall in Garh Shankar in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2024
(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hw6SO9yJ16
No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but initial investigations suggest a possible electrical short circuit.
Further details are awaited.