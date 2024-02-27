Punjab Government Is Trying To Fix Match With Center Says Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher accused both the Indian central government and the state administration of Punjab on Tuesday regarding ongoing impasses related to farmers' protests.

Regarding the standoff with the Center, Pandher stated that the current situation of deadlock could be attributed to the actions taken by the federal authorities. He stated that, "The Government of India is responsible for the present situation of deadlock. Barricading was done at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tigri borders and now barricading is being removed, the government is itself not sure whether it was doing the right thing then or now."

Pandher also addressed the Punjab government, expressing frustration over the death of Shubhkaran Singh, whose body remains in a mortuary. While talking about the same he added that, "Shubhkaran Singh's body is lying in the mortuary. The Punjab government has created a deadlock, they are not clarifying the situation. Are you playing a fix match with the Centre?"

Meanwhile, Gadwar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the deceased's body had undergone post-mortem examinations. Police officials are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, and a case has been filed against the car driver.