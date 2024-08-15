Punjab Governor announces award for border defence committees

Chandigarh, Aug 15 As the nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday announced to give Rs 36 lakh annual award money from his discretionary quota to the first three best border village-level defence committees in six border districts, sharing boundary with Pakistan, based on their performance to eradicate drugs in their villages

Aware of the social challenges of drug addiction, especially amongst the youth in Punjab, the Governor in a message to the people of India, especially Punjab and Chandigarh, said that the award would be given to three villages in each of the six districts, which include Rs 3 lakh to the first, Rs 2 lakh to the second and Rs 1 lakh to the third border defence committee.

On the day celebrated across the country with enthusiasm, he said that Punjab being a border state has always been facing challenges from neighbouring country Pakistan, which has 245-km long land border with the state.

“Now, as Pakistan does not have the courage to fight a direct battle with India, it’s fighting a proxy war by way of sending drugs and weapons by various means to create disturbance in the country. We need to be aware of such acts and fight collectively against such plans of the enemy."

“The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Punjab have started joint operations to counter anti-national activities from across the border. The Central and state security forces have conducted joint operations in the six border districts of Punjab which have been very successful in countering the supply of drugs through drones.

“About 3,000 AI-enabled cameras are being installed to keep an eye on anti-national activities in the border areas. The Government of India is now equipping the whole border with anti-drone technology to counter the supply of drugs and weapons through drones.”

He said that now village-level defence committees have been formed in all the border districts which are collectively working to inform the police and defence forces about the anti-social and anti-national activities in the border districts.

Besides, Raj Bhavan has started a tradition of honouring meritorious students from Punjab and Chandigarh, with the aim of not only appreciating their hard work and achievements, but also to provide them with some monetary help further strengthening their resolve to fulfil their ambitions.

A total of 300 meritorious students of government schools who topped in the state and Union Territory in the eighth and tenth classes are honoured from Punjab and Chandigarh.

The prize money given is Rs 10,000 to each class 10 student and Rs 5000 to each class eight student.

“I call upon the people of Punjab, elected representatives of public, civil and police officers, ex-servicemen, youth, doctors, academicians, intellectuals, NGOs, voluntary organisations and the media to run campaigns against drugs, public drives for a green and clean environment, green energy, solar energy, tree plantation ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ Scheme, Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Make in India, Women Empowerment, Viksit Bharat, etc,” said Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“Let us, on this occasion, renew our pledge to collectively work hard, performing our duties with sincerity, commitment, devotion and dedication, keeping the interest of our country uppermost,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor