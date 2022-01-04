Punjab Govt imposes night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions

In wake of the sudden spike in Covid cases, Punjab government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions.

As per the guidelines released by the state government bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Gyms will also remain closed in Punjab. AC buses will run at 50% capacity.

The guidelines also said that only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories, industries etc. in the state and rest of the staff will work from home.



