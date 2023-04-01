Punjab govt to launch 'CM di Yogshala' campaign to promote 'Yoga'

Punjab [India], April 1 : Punjab government will soon launch a state-wide campaign on Yoga. The 'Yogshala' campaign will be called 'CM di Yogshala' where free Yoga sessions will be conducted, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the initiative is meant to promote 'Yoga'.

"The government is planning to launch a campaign at a large scale, and it will be named 'CM Di Yogshala'," they said.

In the Chief Minister Yoga school, yoga education will be given free of cost, they said.

Certified Yoga instructors will hold 'Yoga' sessions in households across Punjab, they added.

A similar programme was also launched under Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme at Delhi Secretariat to provide free-of-cost yoga classes to the people in the national capital from January 2022.

