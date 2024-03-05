Punjab Govt Unveils Budget for FY 2024-25: Prioritizing Education, Agriculture, and Infrastructure Development

The Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of over Rs 2 lakh crore. The government emphasized health and education as primary focus areas. The outlay is 2.93% more than the 2023-24 (revised estimates) of ₹1,99,076 crore. In the 2023-24 budget estimates, the finance minister envisaged spending ₹ ₹1,96,462 crore. The total revenue receipts have been projected to be ₹1,03,936 crore in FY 25, of which the own tax revenue (OTR) accounts for ₹58,900 crore. The state’s non-OTR has peen pegged at ₹11,246 crore. The share of central taxes has been pegged at ₹22,041 crore and grant-in-aid from the Centre at ₹11,748 crore.

Sector-wise Allocations:

Agriculture:

Allocation: Rs 13,784 crore

Initiatives: Crop diversification schemes and the proposed Malwa canal project.

Education

Allocation: Rs 16,987 crore

Initiatives: Transformation of schools, establishment of Schools of Brilliance, Schools of Applied Learning, and Schools of Happiness.

Health:

Allocation: Rs 249 crore

Initiatives: Strengthening Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Other Initiatives:

Power Subsidy for Agriculture: Allocation of Rs 9,330 crore.

Employment and Skill Development: Budgetary outlay of Rs 179 crore.

Infrastructure Development

Road Connectivity: Rs 2,695 crore earmarked.

Aviation Infrastructure: Procurement of aircraft and simulators.

Education Infrastructure: Hostel construction and infrastructure development at educational institutions.