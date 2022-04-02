Punjab Health Minister says adulteration will not be tolerated, state-level inspection drive kick-started

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Vijay Singla on Saturday said that in a bid to check adulteration in milk and milk products, a state-level inspection drive was kick-started under which the teams collected samples from different places so that pure and quality milk and food products can be made available to people.

Singla added that seven inter-district health teams carried out checks in various districts. He said that these teams collected as many as 65 samples of milk and milk products and other food products.

The Minister further said, "In SAS Nagar (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) checking team from Sangrur had taken 12 samples of which three are of paneer, two of milk, one khoya, one cream, one curd, one ice cream, one milk cake and one kalakand."

In Ludhiana district, another team from Amritsar seized 795 litres of suspected desi ghee from the packing unit namely Punjab Agro Foods and took two samples of Punjab mail and Danvir brands desi ghee. Apart from this, the team took eight more samples including two of paneer, one of curd, two of milk, and three sweets from various dairies and sweet shops, Singla stated.

In the Amritsar district, the checking team from Kapurthala and food safety officer, Jalandhar took five samples, one of khoya, two desi ghee, and two of paneer.

In Mansa, a team from Bathinda started an early morning drive and took as many as 8 Samples including one of milk, two of paneer, one of khoya, one of desi ghee, and one of cream, one curd, and one of candy.

In the Barnala district, a team from Mansa took 8 Samples out of which one of khoya, two of desi ghee, three of ice cream, and two other milk products.

Likewise, in Sangrur District team from Fatehgarh sahib took 9 samples including two of khoya, two of paneer, one of milk, one of desi ghee, one of milk, and three of traditional sweets.

Similarly, in the Patiala district, a team from Ludhiana took 13 samples of milk, desi ghee, paneer, and butter.

The Health Minister reiterated that no one would be spared if indulged in adulteration causing harm to the health of people and strict action would be initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

