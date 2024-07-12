Punjab: Jailed Sikh preacher Amritpal’s brother held in drugs case

Chandigarh, July 12 Harpreet Singh, brother of jailed radical Sikh preacher and Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, has been arrested on charges of possessing drugs, sources in the police said.

He was arrested by Jalandhar (Rural) Police from Phillaur for carrying five grams of ice drug (a form of methamphetamine).

The police are investigating the case.

Sikh radical Amritpal Singh has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. Last week, he along with Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, took the oath as Lok Sabha MPs amid heavy security in and around the Parliament complex in Delhi after they were granted parole.

Thirty-one-year-old Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De, won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

